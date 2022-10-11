The Brock volleyball team traveled to clash with Millsap for a district match Tuesday.
Down 1-0 after the first set, Millsap jumped to a 7-4 lead early in Set 2, but the Lady Eagles fought back to tie the game at 11.
"I am proud of the girls," Brock Head Coach Nicholas Gay said. "To be able to come back and fight through some adversity was huge. I messed the lineup a little bit in the third set, so it did not help them out, but they watched my back, and I have theirs."
The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Bulldogs 21-11 to take set two, 25-18. An emphatic kill by Ellason Felts highlighted the second set for Brock as the Lady Eagles went up 2-0 in the match.
During the third set, Millsap gained their largest lead of any match with a 13-5 advantage, looking to extend the district match to a fourth set.
Again, Brock fought back in the game. Each time the Lady Bulldogs had a sizable lead, the Lady Eagles fought back to either tie or get within a score.
"We played a good game for the most part," Gay said. "Our serving was on point. Caydee Farmer was exceptional tonight from the service line. Millsap battled, especially during the third set, as we were going through some error issues on the front row."
After trailing by seven toward the middle of the set, Brock fought back to tie the set at 19. After the tie, Millsap would get within two points of sending it to an extra set, but Brock woke up and outscored the Lady Bulldogs 7-1 to take the final frame in the district matchup, 26-24, for the sweep.
"In the first set of the match, we didn't play how we needed to," Millsap Head Coach Kylie Serrato said. "We did better in the second set, but we need to get cleaned up on defense. During the third set, we made a few unforced errors in some critical moments. Overall I feel like as the game progressed, we got better."
Once the first set of the match started, Brock jumped out to quick a 7-4 advantage. Millsap fought back to get it within two as Brock led 9-7. Once the Lady Bulldogs got within two, the Lady Eagles kicked into overdrive, outscoring the home team 16-9 for the final score of 25-13.
"The girls did a great job sticking to the game plan, hitting our spots, and adjusting defensively," she said. "We just came up short in critical moments and made unforced errors right whenever it counted. Overall they fought well in tonight's match. The girls also did a good job trying to execute what we came into tonight trying to do."
Brock returns to action as they travel to take on Eastland on Friday, and Millsap continues their march to the playoffs on Friday as they travel to take on Dublin.
