Brock’s Keira Mathews was named District 8-3A’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Mathews was joined by several of her Lady Eagle teammates, including Newcomer of the Year Hayden Walker, on the All-District recognitions.
Three Brock players were named to First Team, All-District, in Kimberly Tomlinson, Halli Hyatt and Abbi Mathis.
Kylie Allen took Second Team honors, and Ashlynn Welch, Taegan Sanders and Macey Brim rounded out All-District Honorable Mentions.
