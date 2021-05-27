Pitcher Melanie Middleton of Brock and shortstop Kamden Hutton of Peaster have been named the Defensive and Offensive Players of the Year respectively in District 8-3A. The district includes local schools Brock, Millsap and Peaster.
Brock won a district championship and went three series deep in the playoff before falling in the regional quarterfinals. The team relied on the powerful and accurate pitching by Middleton, who is a freshman.
Hutton, a junior, relied on her fielding and batting skills to help the Lady Greys go 9-5 this season and make the playoffs.
Brock players selected as first-team all district include Maddie Bramblett, Tessa Cowan and Sariah Ellestad.
Peaster’s first-team selections are Byen Browning and Kelie Ruddy.
Second-team all district selections from Brock include Trinity Bradshaw, Carson Presti, Cayden Stephens and Ashlen VanMeter.
Second-team selections from Millsap are Ashlin Buchanan and Kayleigh McBride.
Peaster’s second-team all district picks are Rylee Esmond, Addison McConathy and Cody Ruddy.
Honorable mentions go to Brianna Mann of Brock, Becca Burney, Kaiti Mizeski and Mikayla Savage of Millsap and Reagan Bashore and Preslee Scarbro of Peaster.
Academic all-district selections for Brock include the aforementioned players plus Zoie Bell and Emmy Windle.
At Millsap, academic notice went to the previously mentioned athletes plus Karoline Bass, Avery Morton, Ashten Pepper and Preslee Shields.
Peaster’s academic all district selections include Bashore, Hutton, McConathy, the Ruddy girls, Grace Bales, Rylee Esmond, Kaycee Jones, Lexi Liles and Rylee Scarbro.
