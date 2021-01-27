Brock Head Football Coach Chad Worrell has been hired as the new athletic director and head football coach at El Campo, as reported by the Victoria Advocate.
Worrell was reportedly unanimously approved for the position by the El Campo board of trustees Tuesday night.
Worrell led the Brock Eagles football program to four district championships and seven state finals. His teams won three state championships, with the most recent title in 2015.
This season, Worrell won his 100th game with the Eagles after starting the football program there 10 years ago.
Worrell's philosophy of approaching games one at a time is best summarized by his oft-repeated quote: “How do you eat an elephant? You eat it one bite at a time."
El Campo is a 4A team growing rapidly in size toward being a 5A team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.