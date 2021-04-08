The Poolville Lady Monarchs are earning a plethora of postseason basketball awards.
In District 11-2A, Brooklyn Hensley was named Offensive MVP, All Region, first-team All District and Academic All State.
Others earning first-team All District were Payton Jennings and Lexi Heiser. Second-team All District honorees were Lucy Ramirez and Bentley Bryan. Honorable mentions went to Sarah Back, Steleigh Stegall and Clara Tunnell.
Academic All District winners include the aforementioned girls plus Clara Tunnell, Alyssa Bonaventure, Emilee Reed and Danika Escobedo.
Ramirez and Jennings received Academic All State recognition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.