MILLSAP – The Millsap Bulldogs football team opened its season with a strong showing in its home opener against the Hamilton Bulldogs. The Bulldogs of Parker County won a hard-fought affair against the Bulldogs of Hamilton County on Thursday night by a final score of 20-7.
Millsap (1-0) played a night early due to concerns with heat in the area, but the offense did not cool down. Senior quarterback C.R. Tippie overcame four interceptions to lead three scoring drives for the home team. Tippie finished 13-of-24 through the air with 248 passing yards and a scoring strike to Tripp Moore, who finished the game with four receptions for 43 yards. Moore also had a rushing touchdown for Millsap as did Kai Hanog, who recorded two carries for 10 yards.
Junior running back Reid Green was the bell cow for the home team with 18 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown as his play helped Millsap control the clock and sustain their lead throughout the contest. Meanwhile, senior wideout Guerin Morgan was impactful outside the numbers as he hauled in four passes for 115 yards – including a 50-yard connection that helped set up a score.
Not to be outdone was the Millsap defense, who limited Hamilton to just seven points and held Millsap out of the end zone late when the visitors attempted a last-second comeback trailing by 13 points. Dalton Golden and Morgan Birdwell each recorded a sack while Brandon Savage had an interception. Tristan McKnight proved to be an opportunistic defender with two heads-up fumble recoveries.
Millsap will hit the road next week as they will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Henrietta.
