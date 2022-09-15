On Thursday, the Millsap Bulldogs and the Paradise Panthers had the opportunity to play their non-district game at the home of the Cowboys in AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
"It is a huge honor and a great experience for us," Millsap Head Coach Jacob Johnson said.
The Bulldogs were coming off a 39-21 victory over the Archer City Wildcats on Homecoming night.
The first half of the game was all Paradise as the Panthers jumped to a 35-6 lead at halftime.
"First of all, you should tip your hat to them," Johnson said. "Paradise is a great team. They came out, got on us fast and we never bounced back."
In the first quarter of the game, Millsap fell behind early as Paradise scored on a 65-yard QB run up the right.
Paradise added another rushing touchdown towards the end of the quarter to go up 14-0.
Ryder Oliver ran strongly against Paradise, as he picked up the only score in the first half for the Bulldogs, but the point after was blocked, keeping the score at 21-6.
"We have to work on consistency while continuing to improve our inexperienced players," Johnson said. "This loss will make us better come district time."
In the second half, the Panthers started where they left off as they marched down the field for a quick score.
The run game for the Bulldogs was where they had the most success on offense, as they got big runs out of their running backs.
The Bulldogs did not get another score until they crossed the goal line at the end of the third quarter when Mason Burns ran the ball in for the touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, the Bulldogs made it 49-14.
The Panthers got one more touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give us the final score of 56-14.
Playing in AT&T Stadium is a great opportunity but should not take away from the game in front of you, Johnson said.
"We can't allow where we play and who we play to dictate how we play," he said.
The Bulldogs return to action next Friday as they travel to take on Clifton for their final non-district game.
