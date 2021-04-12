South Plains College’s Viktoria Ivanova hit a basket at the buzzer to lift the No. 5 Lady Texans past Weatherford College in the Region V women’s basketball championship game Saturday in Snyder, 74-72.
With the victory, South Plains (19-3) advanced to the NJCAA Division I national tournament with an automatic bid.
The winning bucket capped off a back-and-forth second half that featured 12 lead changes—10 in the fourth quarter. No more than three points separated the teams in the final 13 minutes of play.
Jasmyne Robinson turned in another spectacular game for the Lady Coyotes, scoring 34 points and playing all 40 minutes. Robinson hit five three-pointers.
Celise Bobbitt came off the bench to score 11 points for WC. Diamond Sweats added 10.
Weatherford stayed in the game until the end despite being out-rebounded 40-27.
WC was effective from the free throw line, making 19 of 23 (82 percent).
Ivanova led SPC with 21 points. Debora Reis scored 17 points and brought down 14 rebounds.
The loss ended the season for the Lady Coyotes (16-8). The NJCAA did not award WC with one of eight at-large bids to the national tournament, despite WC’s three upset victories in the conference postseason and the razor-thin margin in the regional championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.