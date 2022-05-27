As the playoffs get deeper and fewer teams remain, Parker County is still well represented in both the softball and baseball tournaments.
The first team to punch their ticket to their next round the Brock Eagles baseball team. They swept Idalou for the right to move to the regional finals where they await the winner of Bowie/Shallowater matchup for the opportunity to play in the state tournament over in Round Rock.
With regional finals within reach, Aledo baseball took on the Wylie Bulldogs Thursday for Game 1 of their series at Weatherford College.
When the bottom of the fourth came around, Aledo was down by one and was having no luck getting the hits to fall so far.
"A one run game is never set in stone," said Aledo Coach Chad Barry. "We have proven that we'd can go up and score runs. It's baseball, anything could happen."
The Bearcats finally broke through with a run following an RBI double, but weren't able to do more damage that inning as Aledo hit a pop-up to end the inning with bases loaded.
Entering into the sixth inning, the game had been a tight pitchers duel as neither team could do much on offense as the game was tied 1-1.
"It was a pitchers duel for sure," said Barry. "Neither pitcher or defense wanted to give up anything."
When Aledo came up to bat, they were ready to put this game out of reach.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Bearcats were able to get a runner on thanks to a one-out walk.
With that base runner on, Wylie was focused on not allowing more runners on base, which gave the runner the opportunities he needed as he was able to not only steal second base but swipe third as well.
The Bearcats brought in the go-ahead run off an RBI double to right field to take a 2-1 lead, their first lead of the whole game.
Aledo gave up the early run when they allowed a two-out double to score thanks to a wild pitch followed by an RBI single.
Wylie threatened with two-outs again in the following inning as they were able to load the bases, but the Bearcat defense stood tall and was able end the threat without any damage done.
The Bearcats completed their sweep of Wylie Friday with a resounding 8-0 win to move on to face the winner of the Cooper/Mansfield matchup in the regional finals.
The only softball team to advance was the Aledo Ladycats after they sweeping Monterey for the right to move on to the state tournament. The Ladycats will be making their second straight appearance in the state tournament and sixth appearance overall in program history.
