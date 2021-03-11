After historic seasons for both Community Christian School basketball teams, the accolades continue. On Monday, the All-State committees met, and the Warriors walked away with oodles of awards.
The boys team that went 24-8 and placed third in TCAF Division had two players selected as first-team All-State — senior Joshua Guzman and junior Jackson Horton. Guzman averaged 20 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals a game. He is scheduled for a couple of college workouts this spring. Horton averaged 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals and hit 90 three-point shots this year. He is a top student in class working toward obtaining his associates degree while in high school.
Christian Crawford earned All-State honorable mention and had an incredible impact on the team despite transferring late in the season. He earned his award while playing the role of sixth man.
Riggin Parker didn’t earn All-District award, but it’s quite possible that none of the other players would have won without his contributions. Parker led the team in personal fouls with 89, each a reflection of his passion in the game. Parker, who earned All-State in football, was the leader on the basketball court and off.
The Lady Warriors went 25-2 and were the TCAF Division II state champions.
The indisputable leader of the team was senior point guard Hena Spahic, who earned the Most Valuable Player award and was named first-team All-State. She was selected as MVP at the state tournament, as well.
Spahic averaged 24 points, four rebounds, five steals, a nationally ranked seven assists and a total of 49 three-pointers. Spahic came to Community Christian as an exchange student and scored a remarkable 1,004 points in just two seasons. She is equally proficient in the classroom with a 4.2 grade point average.
Elaina Buchanan earned first-team All-State and the Defensive MVP honors. Also, she was selected to the All-Tournament team at the state playoffs.
Buchanan, a team captain, averaged 13 points a game, a nationally ranked 14 rebounds and a nationally ranked six steals. She is the oldest daughter of Head Coach Kayla Buchanan and has two younger sisters on the team.
One of those sisters, sophomore Kate Buchanan, earned first-team All-State honors. She knocked down 18 points in the state championship game.
Junior guard Jersey Davila earned first-team All-State after transferring from Mineral Wells before the season. Her strong defense was a game changer throughout the season.
Earning All-State honorable mention was Halee Petrie, a natural leader who constantly puts her team first. Petrie is a top student and president of the student council.
Finally, an athlete who didn’t make All-State but made a big impact on the team was senior Kylie Maness. The 5-foot 11-inch volleyball star was a difference maker most nights on the basketball court.
