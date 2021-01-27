AO water coach

Aledo players won't be dousing their head coach with water during Monday's celebration like they did after winning a state title earlier this month.

 Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Anyone wishing to party like it’s 2021 — meaning socially distanced and with masks — is invited to the Bearcats Championship Celebration on Monday.

The Aledo Bearcats made sports history by becoming the first school in Texas to win 10 state titles in UIL competition, and the community wants to let the boys know how much they appreciate their hard work and success.

All 10 title trophies will be on display for fans to ogle, and school officials will show videos of season highlights and present the athletes with gold medals from the championship game. Families are asked to socially distance from other families and wear face coverings. Both sides of the stadium will be open for attendees.

The Bearcats Championship Celebration is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bearcat Stadium, 1000 Bailey Ranch Road in Aledo. The event is free.

 

