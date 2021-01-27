Anyone wishing to party like it’s 2021 — meaning socially distanced and with masks — is invited to the Bearcats Championship Celebration on Monday.
The Aledo Bearcats made sports history by becoming the first school in Texas to win 10 state titles in UIL competition, and the community wants to let the boys know how much they appreciate their hard work and success.
All 10 title trophies will be on display for fans to ogle, and school officials will show videos of season highlights and present the athletes with gold medals from the championship game. Families are asked to socially distance from other families and wear face coverings. Both sides of the stadium will be open for attendees.
The Bearcats Championship Celebration is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bearcat Stadium, 1000 Bailey Ranch Road in Aledo. The event is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.