Landing his first job means many things to Jacob Clapp, all of them good.
Now, he can buy his own lunches instead of relying on his parents, Cory and Joanne Davidson. He is putting money aside to finance his dreams. And he is enjoying a sense of independence, although the 18-year-old Clapp continues to live with his parents, Cory and Joanne Davidson.
The Davidsons are deaf. I asked Cory Davidson how he feels about his son’s new job as a construction helper at Steelmaster Homes in Fort Worth.
“I’m so proud of him and all the successes he has had,” Davidson said.
We spoke a while in the freshly-mowed lawn at a modest house in southwestern Weatherford, where the Davidsons live with their children. Cory Davidson relied on Clapp, who has Down syndrome, to translate for him using sign language.
Davidson became Clapp's stepfather when the boy was about 5, and the two have grown super tight over the years. Davidson is a welder at Steelmaster, and Clapp wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps. For now, cleaning the shop is Clapp’s primary responsibility, although he has learned to measure and cut steel and is practicing welding.
“I’ve never seen another person with Down syndrome do what he can do,” Davidson said. “He is an impressive young man.”
Clapp works two days a week and deposits his weekly paycheck in his bank account. He had hounded Davidson for years about finding a job.
“He has been on me,” Davidson said. “‘Where can I work? Where can I work? I want to do something. I want to earn money. I want to work.’ He has been on me forever. He really pushed me.”
Federal labor statistics indicate about 20% of people with disabilities hold jobs, although disabilities are combined in a single category. Figures specific to people with Down syndrome are harder to find.
In 2015, a study appearing in the Journal of Applied Research in Intellectual Disabilities said people with Down syndrome have trouble landing jobs, in part because they understand things better than they can express them.
“Difficulties with speech and language can often lead relatives, friends, teachers and potential employers to underestimate both their intelligence and capabilities,” the study said. “This is most likely a large contributing factor to the high unemployment rate of people with Down syndrome.”
Clapp doesn’t have a driver’s license and relies on Davidson for a ride to work, which is no problem since Davidson works there, too. The company is managed by Clifford Clapp, a relative with an interest in seeing Jacob Clapp succeed in life.
“He is family,” Clifford Clapp said of Jacob. “It is sort of a part-time thing to get him some experience. I wanted to give him an opportunity to learn some things and be in a work environment and see how he did. He seems to be doing OK.”
Down syndrome is the least funded of the major genetic conditions, according to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, a group that provides funding for medical research. The average lifespan of a person with Down syndrome is about 60 years — much higher than in the 1970s and 1980s, when lifespans were half that long. The longer lifespans are attributed in large part to a decrease in institutionalizing people with Down syndrome, the foundation said.
Nowadays, people with Down syndrome enjoy legal protections, including the right to a free public education, and have begun to live independently with more frequency.
During the day, Davidson is out at work sites, leaving his son at the shop to assist other employees.
“He is learning independence and how to work with other people,” the proud dad said. “He is learning a lot. I want him to figure out how to learn things himself. I don’t stand over him.”
The first thing Clapp learned was workplace safety rules. He has been assuming more responsibilities ever since.
I asked why he wanted a job.
“I love working,” he said. “I can make more money.”
What does he do with the money?
“Save it,” he said. “It goes in my bank account.”
Does he spend any?
When he and his dad eat lunch at a restaurant during workdays, “I want to pay my money,” Clapp said.
How does buying his own lunch make him feel?
“Pretty confident.”
What is he saving money for?
“I want to get a house, get a girlfriend and have kids,” he said. “I have to pay the bills and everything. It will take a long time until I build up my money in my bank account. It will probably take 10 years.”
The Davidsons don’t doubt their son will accomplish his goals. He’s been surprising everyone for years. Clapp has participated at Special Olympics and various sports, including wrestling at Weatherford High School.
“He is motivated and enthusiastic and wants to learn,” Davidson said. “When my wife or I will say something about the news or whatever, Jacob automatically pulls out his laptop to Google it. His personal motivation is so impressive to me. There are so many good things about him.”
During our photo shoot in the backyard, Clapp posed like a hip hop artist with his hands stretched out or laid across his chest in a cocky pose. I asked why.
It’s what cool kids do, he said.
Why?
“To get girls,” he said, indicating he is making strides toward finding that girlfriend, buying that home and raising that family.
