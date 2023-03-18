The Peaster Greyhounds were heavily represented among superlatives for the District 8-3A honors.
Stan Short was named Coach of the Year, Tramar Gilbert received the nod for MVP, Hank Morris was crowned Offensive Player of the Year and Gunner McElroy took home 6th Man of the Year honors.
The Greyhounds also had several named to First Team, including Jack Hotopp, Jerrin Canafax and Daren Hall.
Rounding out the Second Team were Connor Phillips and Ryder Walls. Pat Hall received the nod for Honorable Mention.
