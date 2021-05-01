Peaster seniors JoJo Grimes and Jacob McGlaughlin missed their junior years of baseball after COVID-19 shuttered the season. Back then, they weren’t sure they would play again.
Flash forward a year and both were sitting at tables in the Peaster cafeteria on Thursday surrounded by family and friends and signing letters of intent to play college ball in 2021. McGlaughlin signed with Ottawa University in Kansas, and Grimes signed with Hill Junior College in Hillsboro.
“For these guys to have their season taken away from them as juniors and get an opportunity to go play at the next level as college freshman is a pretty neat experience,” Athletic Director Gary McElroy said. “There has to be a lot of heart and desire there. They would have had to get out there on their own to play and get themselves prepared for this spring.”
Peaster’s baseball team, with Grimes as pitcher and McGlaughlin at third base, qualified for the playoffs that begin next week.
McGlaughlin grew up in Weatherford and was a Kangaroo during his freshman year before transferring to Peaster as a sophomore. He felt lost in the crowd at the 6A Weatherford and prefers the smaller classes and more personal attention he receives from teachers and coaches at the 3A school.
“There are so many people at Weatherford, and here there are only 98 people in my [graduating] class,” he said. “I know pretty much everyone in my class. My teachers know me here.”
Come August, though, he will leave that safety net behind and head to a new town, home, school and team.
“It will be different, but I’m excited,” McGlaughlin said. “It’s going to be cool to live in a dorm and meet new people, but it will be hard moving away from home, definitely.”
He wants to earn a degree in information systems and work on computers like his father.
Grimes will pitch at Hill College and be head-coached for the first time by someone who doesn’t have the same last name. His dad, Lynn Grimes, is the head coach at Peaster but has coached his son’s teams since T-ball. Daddy Grimes is retiring as a public school coach after this season, in part so he can follow his son’s baseball career in Hillsboro. The head coach thanked all the parents over the years for working with their kids in backyards to help make them better. Lynn Grimes joked that he can barely throw a ball anymore after having played catch with his children for so many years. It’s that kind of attention from loved ones that puts players in the position of Grimes and McGlaughlin.
“This isn’t something that just happens overnight,” the coach said. “It’s years and years and hours and hours. To get good at a sport and go to the next level, you are doing a ton of stuff when no one is looking. That means you are practicing and practicing thousands and thousands of reps when no one is there.”
JoJo Grimes spent thousands of hours practicing and is prepared to spend thousands more.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I’m going to be living in the dorms there. It’s a junior college, two years. I’ll get my basics done and play baseball. It will be good to get in the program, get with the coaches and develop and get better.”
