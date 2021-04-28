Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.