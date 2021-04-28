Weatherford College’s Jasmyne Robinson and Diamond Sweats have been named to the All-Conference and All-Region 5 women’s basketball teams for the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
Robinson and Sweats were listed among the top six athletes on women’s teams in the conference.
Robinson, who averaged 17.3 points per game, was also named Freshman Player of the Year.
The NTJCAC also awarded honorable mentions to Adela Valkova, Briarley Rogers and Zamoria McGrue.
For the men’s team, D’Michael Bellfield and Aaron Heft were named second team All-Conference and honorable mentions went to Dillion Bennett, Trey Glenn and Jakobi Greenleaf.
