As the new season begins this Friday, several respected collegiate baseball polls have listed Weatherford College as a top contender in 2022.
Among NJCAA Division I teams, the JBB Poll (JUCO Baseball Blog) ranked the Coyotes as the fourth-best team in the country, behind No. 1 San Jacinto and ahead of No. 6 McLennan, the only other team in the poll from WC’s conference.
TSRN also has San Jac as No. 1 but Weatherford at No. 7 in the country. TSRN puts McLennan at No. 13.
Prep Baseball Report ranks WC at No. 18. The NJCAA poll from the national office has the Coyotes just outside the Top 25.
WC opens the 2022 season at home against Blinn College Friday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. and again Saturday in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m., all at Roger Williams Ballpark.
