The Weatherford College baseball team swept Grayson College in a conference doubleheader at Roger Williams Ballpark Wednesday, 3-2 and 11-6.
The Coyotes improved to 20-10 on the season with a 6-4 record in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
WC jumped out to a 3-0 lead in game one and held off a late Grayson rally.
Starter Adrian Siravo earned the win, allowing just three hits, no earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts. Matthew Hickey made the save with two hits, no runs, no walks and two strikeouts over two and a third innings.
Cam Weil and Jacob Guerrero each went 2-for-3 at the plate.
The second game saw both teams scoring four runs in the fifth inning, with Weatherford scoring at least one run in each remaining inning to seal the win.
Brett Brown had three RBI, and Brenden Dixon and Noah Boughton each went 2-for-3.
Grayson is ranked No. 18 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Division I poll.
The Coyotes have won three of their last five games.
Weatherford will travel to Denison to face GC again Saturday. The Coyotes return home in the second half of a four-game series with Ranger College, Friday, April 2. The doubleheader begins at 3 p.m.
