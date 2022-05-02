The Weatherford College baseball team swept Temple College in a crucial conference doubleheader Saturday at Roger Williams Ballpark.
Cheered on by a big crowd for First Responders Day, the Coyotes won the first game 14-4 and the second game 16-15.
Cal Stark was 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and five RBI in game one. Kam Weil and Alex Vergara each went 3-for-4.
Jack Stroud went the entire five innings on the mound as the game ended due to the run rule. Stroud allowed six hits, four earned runs and two walks while striking out three.
Game two was a white-knuckle ride for Coyote fans. WC had a 13-8 lead going into the top of the ninth, but Temple took the lead on a seven-run frame. Weatherford pinch hitter Eddie Calzoncit scored three runs on a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth.
Stark went 3-for-5 in game two with another home run.
Six pitchers worked the game for WC and five pitched for Temple.
WC (33-18 overall, 14-14 conference) has four games remaining in the regular season, all against Cisco College. WC returns home Saturday for a noon doubleheader against CC. The Coyotes have a three-game lead on Temple and a four-game lead on Cisco for the fourth and final regional qualifying spot from the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.