The No. 8-ranked Weatherford College baseball team has won 12 games in a row after two more victories at Ranger College on Wednesday, 3-2 and 13-10.
The Coyotes improved to 44-9 overall and 23-6 in conference play.
A solo home run by Robin Villeneuve in the top of the 10th inning of the first game broke a 2-2 tie and gave WC the lead for good.
Davin Ronquist earned the win in relief, allowing just one hit in five innings with no runs, two walks and three strikeouts.
Game two saw much more offense, as the two teams combined for 20 hits. The game was tied 9-9 in the sixth inning but a three-run WC sixth and one more in the seventh gave the Coyotes the victory.
Dayton Tockey had his second home run of the day and went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBI. Jack Clark was 3-for-5 with two RBI.
Cody Morse earned the win out of the bullpen, allowing three hits in three and one-third with one run, three walks and five strikeouts.
The Coyotes host Ranger on Saturday for the regular season finale. The doubleheader begins at noon. WC will then host the Region V Tournament May 12-16 with the Coyotes’ first game on Friday, May 12, at 1 p.m.
