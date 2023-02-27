C.J. Evans turned in 33 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Weatherford College men’s basketball team to a win at Southwestern Christian College in Terrell Saturday, 106-97.
WC shot 58.2 percent from the field and was 22 of 29 at the free throw line.
Evans was one of five Coyotes in double-figure scoring, including Joey Madimba (24), Wayne Wiggins (20), Jaden Rogers (15) and Rodney Johnson (14).
WC has won six of their last eight games. Weatherford improved to 22-6 overall and 8-4 in conference play.
The Coyotes have clinched a spot in the Region V Tournament in Lubbock March 8-11. As of Saturday, WC was tied with Hill College for third place in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with two games remaining—and WC faces Hill Wednesday night in Hillsboro.
SWCC won the women’s game 67-56. Lady Ram Amunique Holmes led all scorers with 27.
The Lady Coyotes dropped to 12-14 overall and 5-9 in conference play.
