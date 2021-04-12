The Weatherford College softball team completed a four-game sweep of Hill College, winning both games of a doubleheader Saturday in Hillsboro, 16-9 and 6-4. The Coyotes also swept Hill in a doubleheader at Stuart Field on Wednesday.
WC scored in all but two innings in game one Saturday, including a five-run fifth.
Prya Burns hit two home runs, finishing the game 4-for-4 with seven RBI.
Ayanna Williams was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Brooklyn Araujo was 3-for-5 with two RBI and four runs scored.
WC outhit Hill 16-13 and won the game despite committing seven errors.
In game two, WC came from behind with a Williams grand slam in the sixth inning.
Teoni Lamb scattered eight hits over four and two-thirds, allowing four earned runs and one walk while striking out seven.
Weatherford has won six of their last eight games, improving to 22-13 overall and 13-11 in conference play.
The Coyotes face McLennan in four games this week, including a Wednesday doubleheader in Waco and two more Saturday at Stuart Field, beginning at noon.
