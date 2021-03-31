Weatherford College swept a conference softball doubleheader against Ranger College at Stuart Field Tuesday, 3-1 and 4-3.
The Coyotes took a 2-0 lead in the second inning of game one and never looked back.
Sierra Nixon went 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Teoni Lamb, Marcie Moss and Destini Trahan combined to allow four hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out four Ranger batters.
In game two, the Coyotes led 4-0 after three innings, but Ranger closed the gap to one run by the sixth inning.
Katie Ruddy was 2-for-3 for WC with a run scored. Stephanie Jimenez hit a home run.
Weatherford (17-12 overall, 8-10 conference) travels to Ranger on Friday and returns to Stuart Field Wednesday, April 7, to face Hill College in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
