The Weatherford College softball team swept Vernon College in a doubleheader Friday at WC's Stuart Field.
The Coyotes took game one, 4-3. The game remained tied until the bottom of the fifth when WC scored two runs to seal the win. Karli Manney was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Olivia Gutierrez drove in two runs for WC.
Teoni Lamb was the starting pitcher, allowing two runs on five hits, walking two and striking out four. Emma Southerland earned the win out of the bullpen, pitching two innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out one.
Weatherford carried the momentum into game two, beating Vernon 5-2. Darlene Montoya was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Karley Manney was 2-for-3 with four RBI and one run scored.
WC starter Amelia Hatthorn went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out one. Southerland returned in relief, earning her second win of the day. Southerland pitched two innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, walking one and striking out one.
The Coyotes are now 20-17 overall and 11-13 in conference. Weatherford travels to North Central Texas College on Wednesday and will return to Stuart Field Saturday, April 23, for a noon doubleheader against NCTC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.