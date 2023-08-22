Weatherford College volleyball has been selected as the No. 1 team in a conference preseason poll conducted by peer coaches.
The Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference poll put WC at the top with Hill College second and North Central Texas College third. Temple College, Ranger College, Cisco College, Vernon College and Southwestern Christian College rounded out the poll.
The Coyotes opened the season with a home tournament this past weekend, where they won all four of their matches, including a victory over Blinn College, ranked No. 11 in the country.
The team, which won the conference championship in their inaugural season, has 11 returning players, including all-conference honorees Abby Folsom, Meagan Ledbetter, Brooke McHale and Selanny Puente.
The Coyotes have also added seven new players this season, including transfer Peighton Serda from Oklahoma Christian.
Head coach Kailee May is excited about the team's potential in 2023.
"I think we have a great group of players who are hungry to win," she said. "We've worked hard in the offseason, and I'm excited to see what we can accomplish."
The Coyotes compete in the Western Texas College Fall Classic this coming weekend in Snyder. For a complete schedule, go to wcathletics.com.
