For the first time in eight years, the Weatherford College men’s basketball team is heading to the Region V Tournament. The Coyotes will face Clarendon College in a quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday, March 8, at 3 p.m. at The Frenship Tiger Pit in Wolfforth.
WC finished the regular season with a 22-7 overall record—the program’s best in 15 years. Their 8-5 conference record was good for the third seed out of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. The top four teams from the NTJCAC and the top four from the Western Junior College Athletic Conference comprise the eight-team bracket.
The tournament features five nationally ranked men’s teams: No. 3 Odessa, No. 18 Clarendon, No. 21 Ranger, No. 22 South Plains and No. 25 McLennan.
The bracket is single elimination, with the semifinals taking place on Friday, March 10, and the championship on Saturday, March 11. The champion will earn an automatic berth in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.
All Region V Tournament games will be live-streamed on tsbnsports.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.