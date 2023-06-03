GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - An RBI walk was the difference in a high scoring affair as Central Florida topped Weatherford 14-13 in Game 18 of the Alpine Bank Junior College Baseball World Series Friday night.
Weatherford (52-11, 3-2 JUCO) got on the board first with a two-run home run by Kanon Sundgren and an RBI single by Jack Clark. Central Florida (55-7, 4-1 JUCO) would follow in the bottom of the inning with a seven spot. The Patriots had bases loaded and scored on a walk and hit by pitch. John Marant singled to left scoring two and Kareh Valentin followed with a single to left, scoring two as well.
In the third, trailing 7-3, the Coyotes wouldn't be denied, mounting an incredible rally to take the lead back.
A Robin Villeneuve homerun to center added a run in the third and in the fourth, WC took command on a Dayton Tockey double to left center scoring two of four runs in the inning. The Coyotes led, 8-7.
In the fifth, Central Florida retook the lead, 9-8, on a Cole Bullen home run to left field. Up came Villeneuve for Weatherford in the sixth and tied the game up as he sent a 1-0 pitch over the centerfield wall for his second homerun of the game.
Central Florida would regain the lead 10-9 on an RBI single by Austin Eppley in the sixth. In the seventh inning, Weatherford regained the lead on a big bat by Jack Arthur. He highlighted the inning with a three-run homerun.
With the Coyotes leading 13-10. Central Florida hit a pair of home runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game back up at 13-13. Juan Correra hit a two-run home run to left. Thad Ector hit a solo home run down the left line.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Central Florida loaded the bases on a base hit and two walks. Kainen Jorge came up and was walked on a 3-1 pitch to score what would be the game winning run. Weatherford reached on a one-out single by Clark but would be stranded.
Weatherford College finished as one of the top three teams in the tournament in their first-ever program appearance.
Speaking after Friday's game, WC head coach Jeff Lightfoot acknowledged it would probably take a couple of weeks for the Coyotes' magical season to sink in.
"It's hard to wrap your mind around 28, 29 home runs, over 100 RBIs, if this player hadn't broken this record then this player would have," he said. "Special teams have special players and we certainly have a bunch of them in this group."
Villeneuve and Arthur tied for the most home runs in the tournament with four each. Villeneuve had the second most total bases at 22 and hit .444, going 8-for-18 with two doubles, six RBI and four walks. Arthur had the fourth most RBI with 10 and hit .304.
Sundgren and Jack Clark tied for the second-best batting average in the tournament at .563 (minimum 15 at-bats). Sundren was 9-for-16 with six RBI and three walks. Clark was 9-for-16 with seven RBI and seven walks.
Rodriguez pitched the most innings in the tournament with 11 and had the fourth-most strikeouts with 14.
Fifteen of the 38 on the Coyotes roster, including Arthur, Clark and Villanueve, are sophomores, and will no doubt be moving on to greater opportunities.
"They'll be missed, but they're leaving a footprint," Lightfoot said.
Central Florida would go on to defeat Wabash Valley (IL) Saturday night in the 2023 NJCAA Alpine Bank Junior College Baseball World Series National Championship, 13-6.
Four Coyotes were recognized as part of the All-Tournament team, including Villenueve, Arthur, Sundgren and Ryne Rodriguez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.