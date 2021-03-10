Ranger College won both games of a basketball doubleheader against Weatherford College Monday in Ranger.
RC won the women’s game, 72-61. Lady Ranger Wilashia Burleson led all scorers with 28 points and 12 rebounds.
WC’s Diamond Sweats scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
Weatherford (10-4 overall, 6-4 in conference play) made eight three-pointers but was limited to 30 percent shooting from the field overall.
Ranger won the men’s game, 100-62. Jorell Saterfield led the Rangers with 25 points.
Three Coyotes scored in double-figures: D’Michael Bellfield (14 points), Dovydas Pinskus (13) and Robertas Sycius (10).
The WC men are 7-8 overall and 2-6 in conference.
