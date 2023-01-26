The Weatherford College men’s basketball team moved up to No. 17 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I rankings released Monday. WC was ranked No. 22 in the previous poll.
Through Monday, WC was 15-3 overall, 3-1 in conference play and had won five of their last six games. WC was 9-0 on their home court in the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center.
The Coyotes averaged 89.3 points per game and were shooting 50.9 percent from the field.
Southern Idaho was No. 1 in the nation in the latest poll. Other Region V teams included Odessa (No. 2) and South Plains (No. 10). WC was the only Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference team in the top 25.
The NJCAA rankings can be found at www.njcaa.org/sports/mbkb/rankings/DI/index.
