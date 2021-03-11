The Weatherford College baseball team opened Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play with a doubleheader sweep of Temple College at Roger Williams Ballpark Wednesday.
WC won the first game 8-2. Freshman pitcher Adrian Siravo had a successful outing, scattering four hits over six innings, allowing one earned run and two walks while striking out nine Temple batters.
Brenden Dixon was 3-for-3 with two RBI and a home run. Jacob Guerrero and Bo Willis also homered for Weatherford.
The Coyotes came from behind to win game two 6-5. WC scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to seal the win.
Guerrero hit his second home run of the day in game two, a three-run shot to left field in the first inning.
Brock’s Jase Lopez earned the win in relief, allowing two hits and no runs with two walks and four strikeouts over four innings.
The Coyotes, ranked No. 18 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I poll, are 16-6 overall. Temple fell to 11-4.
WC and TC will face off again in Temple at the Danny Scott Sports Complex on Saturday. The Coyotes return to Williams Ballpark Wednesday, March 17, for a 2 p.m. doubleheader against Cisco College.
