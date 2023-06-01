GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO — On the brink of elimination Thursday, the Weatherford College Coyotes did more than survive. They thrived.
WC jumped out to an explosive start and leftie Ryne Rodriguez was all right as the Coyotes cruised to a 12-2 run-ruled victory over Blinn College in a five-inning Texas showdown semifinal at the JUCO World Series.
After retiring the Buccaneers, Robin Villeneuve earned a walk to load the bases with fellow runners Jack Clark and Chase Pendley. Joey Baran stepped up the plate and delivered a double off the wall to bat in two runs.
Dayton Tockey followed up with another RBI double to score Villeneuve, and a bloop single to right field by Kanon Sundgren allowed Baran to cross the plate. Up 4-0 in the bottom of the first, the Coyotes were in business.
Following a scoreless second thanks to a dramatic over-the-wall catch by a Blinn outfielder to rob Jack Arthur of a home run, Weatherford College rallied again, this time with a two-run homer by Sundgren, to chase the Buccaneers' starter off the mound.
Blinn didn't stay down for long, putting up two runs in the fourth to make it 6-2, but a key strikeout by Rodriguez ended any further threats.
Weatherford College saved its best for last, scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth, capped off by a three-run homer by Arthur to end the game on the run rule.
The Coyotes now await the results of the Wabash Valley-Central Florida matchup, scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday.
