Dayton Tockey hit two home runs and Weatherford College beat New Mexico Military 10-2 Friday to advance to the second round of the Region V Tournament at Roger Williams Ballpark.
Tockey, a Weatherford High School graduate, drove in five runs with a two-run shot in the third inning and a three-run homer in the sixth.
Ryne Rodriguez earned the win, going six and a third with six hits, no earned runs and nine strikeouts.
The Coyotes (47-9) are scheduled to play Midland Saturday at 4 p.m.
