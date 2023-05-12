WC vs. NMMI

The Weatherford College Coyotes came away with an opening 10-2 win Friday afternoon in the first round of the Region V Tournament at Roger Williams Ballpark.

 Geoff Heppes | Weatherford Democrat

Dayton Tockey hit two home runs and Weatherford College beat New Mexico Military 10-2 Friday to advance to the second round of the Region V Tournament at Roger Williams Ballpark.

Tockey, a Weatherford High School graduate, drove in five runs with a two-run shot in the third inning and a three-run homer in the sixth.

Ryne Rodriguez earned the win, going six and a third with six hits, no earned runs and nine strikeouts.

The Coyotes (47-9) are scheduled to play Midland Saturday at 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you