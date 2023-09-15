WEATHERFORD – The Weatherford Kangaroos football team put on a show in front of a sold out crowd on homecoming night at Roo Stadium in the team’s district opener against a talented Crowley Eagles squad.
The game was a high-scoring affair that remained tight through three quarters, but the visitors played spoiler as they pulled away late for a 50-29 victory.
Weatherford won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half, and the defense was able to stop Crowley as it drove all the way to the Weatherford 11 yard line. However, the Roos turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing drive, and Crowley capitalized on that with a 17-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 4:00 left in the opening quarter. The next score came in the second quarter of the contest as Crowley doubled its lead to 14-0 after recovering a Weatherford fumble. The fumble recovery followed a missed 33-yard field goal by the Eagles, but their 21-yard touchdown pass made it 14-0 with 6:36 to go before the half.
Then, Weatherford’s offense came to life.
Roos senior Xavier Holder ignited the home crowd and his team with a 79-yard kickoff return that put Weatherford in business on the Crowley 15 yard line. A few plays later, freshman quarterback Cutter Kennedy plowed his way in from two yards out, and senior running back Joseph Polk ran in the two-point conversion to trim Weatherford’s deficit to 14-8 with 5:24 left in the second quarter.
After Crowley responded with its own touchdown drive on its following possession, Weatherford showed off its big-play ability once again. This time, Kennedy made a play with his arm as he found junior Colton McClure wide open over the middle about 15 yards down the field. From there, the speedy junior raced to the end zone for an 85-yard score. However, the Roos’ two-point try was picked off and returned by the visitors, which put Weatherford behind by nine points at 23-14. Despite that, the Roo defense gave its offense another opportunity, and Kennedy finished off the next drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Holder, which trimmed the deficit to 23-21 at the break.
After the homecoming festivities concluded and Maddison Vela and Trey Melson were named Homecoming King and Queen, the exciting game resumed.
Crowley struck first with an 18-yard touchdown pass that extended the lead to 29-21 with 8:50 in the third. The point after attempt was no good, which kept it a one-possession game. After that, Weatherford came back with a big response. Kennedy marched his team down the field, and Polk finished the drive after he ran it in from two yards out. Kennedy connected with tight end Will Jordan on a shovel pass to tie the score at 29-all with 3:35 to go in the third.
The crowd was rocking, the game was close and the home team was back in business. However, Crowley finished the game with 21 unanswered points. Weatherford forced Crowley into a fourth-and-goal situation at the Roos 9 yard line with 6:24 left in regulation, facing a 43-29 deficit. Unfortunately for the home team, Crowley converted through the air and effectively put the game out of reach for a 50-29 lead that held up as the final score.
Weatherford (2-2, 0-1) will take the field again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Chisholm Trail for its second try at a district win.
