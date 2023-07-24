Each year, football fans across the Lone Star State are blessed with the release of the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine, and this year’s edition features several special aspects.
The 2023 DCTF Magazine has TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes on the cover and iconic Duncanville High School head coach Reginald Samples in a second “gatefold” cover inside. The two football titans prove to be worthy recipients as Dykes recently led the Horned Frogs to their first-ever national championship appearance in program history, while Samples won the elusive title he coveted during his coaching career by leading the Panthers past North Shore to capture the state title last year.
The 64th edition of DCTF previews 400 pages of extensive football coverage from the NFL ranks down through Class 1A in high school football. Amongst those high school football teams are our local teams: the Weatherford Kangaroos in Class 6A; the Aledo Bearcats in Class 5A; the Springtown Porcupines and Mineral Wells Rams of Class 4A; the Brock Eagles, Peaster Greyhounds and Millsap Bulldogs in Class 3A; the Santo Wildcats in Class 2A; the Gordon Longhorns and the Strawn Greyhounds of six-man in Class 1A; and the Trinity Christian Eagles, Azle Christian Crusaders, Weatherford Christian Lions and Community Christian Warriors in TAPPS.
If you are waiting to get your own copy of this year’s magazine, then this is your spoiler alert – read no further.
Leading off Parker County are the Weatherford Kangaroos, who are coming off a narrow miss to the postseason after posting a 7-3 overall record, including a 4-3 mark in district play last season. DCTF predicted that the Roos, like last year, will finish fifth in the district behind the likes of North Crowley, Euless Trinity, Saginaw Boswell and Crowley in order. The last time the Roos made the playoffs was in the 2021 season, where they reached the second round and finished as runners up in the district. Weatherford defeated Chisholm Trail 49-17 in the bi-district round that year before bowing out 35-14 to Byron Nelson in the area round.
Head coach Aubrey Sims enters his fourth year at the helm with five starters returning on either side of the ball and said he believes in his team’s postseason chances in spite of losing a strong senior class. DCTF highlighted running back Joseph Polk, linebacker Andrew Groh, offensive lineman Xavier King, defensive end Jackson Thompson, offensive lineman Riley Bostick and tight end Peyton Middleton as key players to watch this season.
The defending state champion Aledo Bearcats are the lone representatives of Class 5A in Parker County, and are aiming for a repeat despite losing long-time legendary coach Tim Buchanan to retirement. Last year, the Bearcats lost their opening two games to Parish Episcopal (24-17) and Denton Guyer (44-14), but won their final 14 games of the season. All but one of those wins were by double digits – the lone single-digit victory was a 17-14 triumph over the Longview Lobos in the state semifinals.
Under the leadership of newly promoted head football coach Robby Jones, DCTF predicted the 11-time state champions to win the district and to collect their 12th state title. DCTF tabbed quarterback Hauss Hejny as the preseason Offensive MVP, and is one of the magazine’s numerous players to watch for. Other notable players on the Bearcat roster listed include two-way stars Dahvon Keys and Jaden Allen, strong safety Jake Gillespie, offensive lineman Devron Williams, Jr., athlete Hawk Patrick-Daniels and defensive end Carson Dempsey.
The Springtown Porcupines and Mineral Wells Rams – district rivals in different counties – are predicted to finish fourth and fifth places, respectively, in District 4-4A, Division I. The Porcupines, led by head coach Brian Hulett, were bi-district finalists a year ago and will return all but five starters on both sides of the ball combined. Quarterback and defensive lineman Hudson Hulett and linebacker Yair Hernandez were among those listed as players to watch.
Meanwhile, the Rams will be led by first-year head coach Cody Worrell. Although he enters his first year leading the Rams’ football program, Worrell comes from a strong coaching family background and has experienced a great deal of success as a football coach himself throughout his career thus far. The Rams are aiming for their first winning season since the 2017 campaign, where Mineral Wells finished 6-5 overall.
Worrell will return seven starters on each side of the ball and will feature the likes of offensive lineman Hunter Menchaca, two-way linemen Clayton Etheridge and Brandon Gray, running back Jose Garcia and wide receiver Preztynn Harrison.
The Brock Eagles headline the Class 3A representatives of Parker County along with the Peaster Greyhounds and the Millsap Bulldogs. The Eagles are predicted to win Region I over Bushland and repeat as District 4-3A, Division I champions. DCTF predicted Franklin to complete a state championship three-peat, but the Eagles hope to break through after a heartbreaking 17-14 loss to Franklin in last year’s title game.
Led by accomplished head coach Billy Mathis, the Eagles seek their first state championship since the 2015 season. Incoming senior tight end and defensive end Cam Harris was also selected as the preseason district defensive MVP along with preseason all-state defensive team honors. Along with Harris, DCTF highlighted junior wide receiver and defensive back Carson Finney, two-way lineman Brock Riker and running back and linebacker Cooper Massey among its players to watch.
Also in the same district are the Peaster Greyhounds, who are led by a new head coach following Gary McElroy’s retirement. Now, Trevor Owens steps in to lead Peaster, who is predicted to finish in sixth place in the seven-team district. The Greyhounds will return seven offensive and eight defensive starters to this year’s team, and will be led by the likes of linebackers Cannon Kelley and Wyatt Lacy along with quarterback Gannon McElroy and receiver Ty Steedly on offense.
Meanwhile in Class 3A, Division II, the Millsap Bulldogs are predicted to finish fourth in their district under head coach Jacob Johnson, who returns six starters on offense and seven on defense. The Bulldogs have steadily improved under Johnson’s direction and plan to use their speed as an advantage to create openings in their passing game.
The Bulldogs’ improvement was recently evidenced by their run during summer 7-on-7 state competition, as Millsap made it to the semifinals of a talented field with a 6-1 overall record. Players to watch this year include running back Reid Green, linebacker Kai Hanog, quarterback C.R. Tippie and defensive lineman Dalton Golden.
The lone local representative of Class 2A are the Santo Wildcats, who DCTF predicted to win District 8-2A, Division II over the likes of Collinsville, Muenster and Celeste. The Wildcats, who went 10-2 and were area finalists a year ago, hope to continue to build the program under head coach Devon Mann, who will return three offensive and four defensive starters. Players to watch for Santo include quarterback Hut Thornton, running back and defensive back Memphis Prosser and two-way lineman Brett Hamilton.
The Wildcats put together an impressive run in 2022 that included wins over the likes of Muenster (21-17) and Celeste (20-17) in district play. Santo also has a promising leader of the program in Mann, who was named one of this year’s DCTF top 40 coaches under the age of 40 years.
Meanwhile, the Gordon Longhorns are one of two teams in the area out of Class 1A, and the Longhorns sport a preseason ranking of No. 2 in the state in six-man football. Furthermore, DCTF projects Gordon to emerge victorious from Region III over Abbott following the Longhorns’ strong showing in the 2022 season, where Gordon ended the year as a regional finalist after winning district with an undefeated record.
The Longhorns, led by head coach Mike Reed, will bring back five offensive and six defensive starters and look to make the next step as a program this year. The young Longhorns squad will return quarterback Riley Reed, athlete Stryker Reed, wide receiver Brayden Walters, offensive lineman Juan Cabrera and defensive lineman Kaden Crowe.
Also in Class 1A are the Strawn Greyhounds under head coach DeWaine Lee, who are two years removed from a state championship season. During that 2021 season, the Greyhounds rolled to a 15-0 overall record and decimated the competition. Strawn averaged more than 72 points per game, including the team’s 73-28 victory over Motley County in the state championship game.
Last year, the Greyhounds finished 4-6 overall and missed out on an opportunity at a deep postseason run, but DCTF predicts that Strawn will bounce back and reach the postseason as the second seed of District 8-1A, Division II. Lee will return nine total starters to this year’s squad – five on offense and four on defense. Players to watch this year for Strawn include running back/linebackers Robert Freeman and Michael Barcenas, lineman Keaton Tunnell and defensive lineman Manuel Rivera.
Finally, there are four local teams under TAPPS who had their seasons previewed by DCTF. Those teams are the Trinity Christian Eagles, Azle Christian Crusaders, Weatherford Christian Lions and Community Christian Warriors.
The Crusaders, who are coming off an impressive 2022 season, received a preseason ranking of 25th in the state after reaching the second round of postseason play with a 9-3 overall record and a district championship. ACS is led by head coach Clayton Sanders, who enters his second year at the helm of the football program and saw the school’s first athlete ink a commitment when Drew Skartvedt signed with Ouachita Baptist University as a long snapper. Furthermore, the Crusaders performed well in recent 7-on-7 state tournament action, where they reached the semifinals.
The Trinity Christian Eagles also made changes after hiring head football coach Cody McKenzie to lead the program into the new season after the Eagles finished 1-9 a year ago. McKenzie will bring back nine offensive and seven defensive starters, led by linebacker Jake Wallis and quarterback Braxton Smith. TCA’s best season in recent memory came when the Eagles won the state championship with an 11-3 overall record in 2018, and the team aims to get back to the promised land under McKenzie’s guidance.
The Weatherford Christian Lions had a solid showing under head coach Justin Tate last year after finishing with a 7-4 record and a 4-3 clip in district play. The Lions will bring back athlete Rand Green, quarterback Jace Rodriguez, tight end and linebacker Quinn McKamey and athlete Ben Blackburn to help lead the Lions back into the playoffs.
Finally, the Community Christian Warriors under head coach Gary Rushing aim to repeat and surpass the success of last season, where the Warriors went 10-2 overall with a 4-1 record in district competition. Rushing will return just two starters on either side of the ball, but will have running back Hayden Yelverton and cornerback Price Horton leading the charge.
There is plenty to digest ahead of another highly anticipated gridiron slate in the Lone Star State. High school football’s opening week of regular season play will kick off Friday, Aug. 25.
