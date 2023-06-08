Superlatives
Awards School Name Grade
MVP: Paschal, Gabriel Saldivar, 12
Offensive Player of the Year: Weatherford, Omar Juarez, 12
Defensive Player of the Year: Chisholm Trail, Jerson Martin*, 12
Pitcher of the Year: Weatherford, Kannon Kemp*, 12
Utility Player of the Year: LD Bell, Cameron Harvath, 12
Newcomer of the Year: (1st year on varsity) Boswell, Mason Bell, 10
Head Coach & Coaching Staff of the Year: Weatherford Jason Lee & Weatherford HS
First Team All-District
Position School Name Grade
Starting Pitchers
Weatherford, Roy Moon, 11
LD Bell, Kolbe Fielder*, 11
Chisholm Trail, Austen Govea, 10
LD Bell, Matthew Wendorf*, 11
Relief Pitcher: Weatherford, Will Jordan, 11
Catcher: LD Bell Nomar Torres*, 9
1st Base: Paschal, Randy Tellez, 11
2nd Base: Paschal, Hill Wiley, 11
3rd Base: LD Bell, Ruben Sosa, 11
Shortstop
Chisholm Trail, Jorge De Los Santos, 12
LD Bell, Hudson Knight, 10
Outfield
Trinity, L. Risenhoover*, 12
Crowley, Oscar Ayala, 12
Trinity, Josh Staten, 11
Paschal, Bryan Jung, 12
Designated Hitter
Trinity/LD Bell Drake Pineda/Kaden Moeller 11/12
Second Team All-District
Position School Name Grade
Starting Pitchers
Boswell, Brady Miller, 12
North Crowley, Michael Bell, 11
Crowley, Johnny Garcia, 11
Chisholm Trail, Caleb Chaloupek, 12
Trinity, Jackson Brown, 11
Relief Pitchers
Weatherford, Colton McClure, 10
Weatherford, CJ Thornton, 11
Catcher
Trinity, Jude Pacheco, 11
Weatherford, Wyatt Perdue, 12
1st Base
Boswell, Wyatt Fielding, 12
Crowley, Isaac Morales, 12
2nd Base
LD Bell, Colby Paiboon 12
Boswell, Jordan DeHoyas, 12
3rd Base: Paschal, Nico Vasquez, 12
Shortstop: Boswell, Sawyer Farr, 11
Outfield
Weatherford, JT Cienega, 11
Crowley, Nate Boultinghouse, 12
Chisholm Trail, Caleb Martinez, 11
Boswell, Mak Lerma, 10
Designated Hitter
Weatherford, Joel Gonzales, 11
Paschal, Connor Ballinger, 12
*- Unanimous Selection
Honorable Mention
School Name Grade
Boswell
Chase Pockrus, 11
Brantley Gregory, 12
Chisholm Trail
Matthew Johnson, 11
Crowley
Christian Arriaga, 12
LD Bell
Evan Head, 12
Ryan Hutchison, 12
North Crowley
Charlie Valdez, 12
Paschal
Fernando Acosta, 11
Jackson Dyer, 10
Julian Minor, 12
Seth Pate, 11
Trinity
Parker Hankins, 11
Weatherford
Tanner Mullins, 12
Trent Rogers, 12
Carter Norris, 12
Clayton Reep, 12
Rhys Vindiola, 10
