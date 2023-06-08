Weatherford High School baseball

Kangaroos senior pitcher Kannon Kemp (25) throws a pitch from the mound as senior third baseman Omar Juarez (24) looks on. Kemp unanimously earned the district’s pitcher of the year award while Juarez collected offensive player of the year honors.

 File | Weatherford Democrat

Superlatives

Awards School Name Grade

MVP: Paschal, Gabriel Saldivar, 12

Offensive Player of the Year: Weatherford, Omar Juarez, 12

Defensive Player of the Year: Chisholm Trail, Jerson Martin*, 12

Pitcher of the Year: Weatherford, Kannon Kemp*, 12

Utility Player of the Year: LD Bell, Cameron Harvath, 12

Newcomer of the Year: (1st year on varsity) Boswell, Mason Bell, 10

Head Coach & Coaching Staff of the Year: Weatherford Jason Lee & Weatherford HS

First Team All-District

Position School Name Grade

Starting Pitchers

Weatherford, Roy Moon, 11

LD Bell, Kolbe Fielder*, 11

Chisholm Trail, Austen Govea, 10

LD Bell, Matthew Wendorf*, 11

Relief Pitcher: Weatherford, Will Jordan, 11

Catcher: LD Bell Nomar Torres*, 9

1st Base: Paschal, Randy Tellez, 11

2nd Base: Paschal, Hill Wiley, 11

3rd Base: LD Bell, Ruben Sosa, 11

Shortstop

Chisholm Trail, Jorge De Los Santos, 12

LD Bell, Hudson Knight, 10

Outfield

Trinity, L. Risenhoover*, 12

Crowley, Oscar Ayala, 12

Trinity, Josh Staten, 11

Paschal, Bryan Jung, 12

Designated Hitter

Trinity/LD Bell Drake Pineda/Kaden Moeller 11/12

Second Team All-District

Position School Name Grade

Starting Pitchers

Boswell, Brady Miller, 12

North Crowley, Michael Bell, 11

Crowley, Johnny Garcia, 11

Chisholm Trail, Caleb Chaloupek, 12

Trinity, Jackson Brown, 11

Relief Pitchers

Weatherford, Colton McClure, 10

Weatherford, CJ Thornton, 11

Catcher

Trinity, Jude Pacheco, 11

Weatherford, Wyatt Perdue, 12

1st Base

Boswell, Wyatt Fielding, 12

Crowley, Isaac Morales, 12

2nd Base

LD Bell, Colby Paiboon 12

Boswell, Jordan DeHoyas, 12

3rd Base: Paschal, Nico Vasquez, 12

Shortstop: Boswell, Sawyer Farr, 11

Outfield

Weatherford, JT Cienega, 11

Crowley, Nate Boultinghouse, 12

Chisholm Trail, Caleb Martinez, 11

Boswell, Mak Lerma, 10

Designated Hitter

Weatherford, Joel Gonzales, 11

Paschal, Connor Ballinger, 12

*- Unanimous Selection

Honorable Mention

School Name Grade

Boswell

Chase Pockrus, 11

Brantley Gregory, 12

Chisholm Trail

Matthew Johnson, 11

Crowley

Christian Arriaga, 12

LD Bell

Evan Head, 12

Ryan Hutchison, 12

North Crowley

Charlie Valdez, 12

Paschal

Fernando Acosta, 11

Jackson Dyer, 10

Julian Minor, 12

Seth Pate, 11

Trinity

Parker Hankins, 11

Weatherford

Tanner Mullins, 12

Trent Rogers, 12

Carter Norris, 12

Clayton Reep, 12

Rhys Vindiola, 10

Trending Video

Recommended for you