Doubles teams took the lead for Weatherford High School’s varsity tennis team at the Fort Worth Chisholm Trail Tournament Friday, with the pairings of Aaron Quy/Braden Carter as well as Tatum Stack/Shelbi Ruthesell each coming away with a third-place finish.
Those two showings, coupled with a number of other strong individual finishes by the Kangaroos and Lady Roos despite dealing with a shorthanded roster due to illness, made for a solid day of competition, Head Coach Steven Quy said.
“We went in a little shorthanded, a couple illnesses popped up on us,” Quy said.
“We were missing Austin Markwardt and Mitch Stephens, so two of our best players weren’t there.
“But our doubles teams on both the boys’ and girls’ sides ended having a really good day. Our boys finished third, they lost to the No. 1 seed in the semifinals but came back and won their third-place match pretty easily.
“The girls did the same thing, split sets with the team that beat them and lost in the third-set tiebreaker, so they were really close to winning the whole thing. I’m really pleased with those two doubles teams, they had a good day.”
Quy added that Weatherford also enjoyed positive marks from its mixed pairings as well, including a solid performance from stand-in player Luke Poston.
“Our mixed teams had a couple close losses against some really talented teams,” Quy said.
“Luke Poston filled in for us at the second mixed doubles, he and Katie Markwardt had a couple of good matches.
“Our No. 1 mixed team of Hailey Toten and Isaac Duvall had a good showing. We had a couple other good wins here and there in singles. Aaron Hairston has really stepped up and is playing well.”
With district play on the horizon, Quy said plenty of challenges remain ahead, while at the same time stressing that the Kangaroos and Lady Roos have what it takes to meet each head on with enough hard work and a great showing come match day.
“We’re getting down to the point where we really need to commit for district and how we’re gonna play, so we’re just trying to get everybody healthy and on the court,” Quy said.
“It’s certainly not going to be an easy task to get through to regionals, but we do have some talent that can do it if we show up on that day and play our best. It can be done, and that’s what makes it exciting.
“All we can do is prepare and hope we’re on that day and see what happens.”
Weatherford competes in the Brock Tournament Friday.
