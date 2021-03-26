High school football games are months away, but the players don’t wait until the season starts to work themselves into shape. They were running sprints at Rams Stadium during a recent warm spell — and might have been wishing for a return to snowmageddon. Under the bright afternoon sun, all of the players were struggling and one began to flag.
The young man stopped running and put his hands on his knees.
Head Coach Seth Hobbs didn’t yell but let him know that stopping mid-drill meant he was letting down his team.
“You’re keeping everybody from being successful,” Hobbs told him.
The kid gutted up, began running again and finished the drill.
Hobbs has been motivating kids as a coach and teacher for 20 years and has established a warm but commanding presence during his six years at Mineral Wells.
Few were surprised when school officials selected Hobbs to take over as head coach and athletic director after Gerald Perry resigned earlier this year. Football is king in Texas, and the head coach is often named the athletic director, as well. Perry had served as both for seven years.
What might have surprised observers was seeing school officials do something different and divvying up the athletic director’s responsibilities between two people.
Hobbs is the AD over boys’ programs, and Tony Raffaele is AD over girls. Employing dual ADs is hardly unusual at large schools across the country but can be rare at smaller schools such as the 4A Mineral Wells, Raffaele said. Some schools combine the athletic director and head football coach positions to sweeten the compensatory package to attract better recruits. Critics question whether that type of arrangement over-emphasizes football at the expense of other sports and the girls’ programs.
At Mineral Wells, the school board found itself in a nice position when Hobbs, the football coach, and Raffaele, the girls’ basketball coach and coordinator, both sought to become athletic director. Neither planned to leave if they weren’t hired, and both were amenable to splitting the AD’s duties and pay.
“The main reason we split it here is probably to give the girls’ programs more of a seat at the table,” Raffaele said. “Not that any past ADs have ever done anything wrong as far as looking out for girls’ sports, but now it gets a little more of a say about what girls’ sports want, what the girls’ coaches want and their side of the program. This is Texas. It’s still going to revolve around football, but not as much.”
Hobbs has coached at small and large public schools and at the collegiate level. He hails from Winnsboro in East Texas. His wife, Joey, is assistant principal at Mineral Wells Junior High, and they have two daughters.
Hobbs is pumped up about his young football team that is starting to find its footing and is poised to be competitive and playoff bound this year. His key to guiding young athletes is to remain positive while providing discipline.
“Kids everywhere crave discipline,” Hobbs said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that may not have two-parent households, and they need structure and discipline. They respond to it for the most part.”
Positivity means setting high expectations for kids without beating them down, he said.
The kid who quit running during wind sprints wasn’t meeting expectations. Hobbs motivated him not by screaming but by encouraging and explaining why it was important to finish the drill.
“We operate with the mindset of our total group being successful,” Hobbs said. “If one of us doesn’t make it, we are not successful because at some point in time, that one young man is going to be the most important cog in our machine. Even if he is not ever a starter, at some point in time in practice, he will be the guy that makes the difference on whether that play is successful or whether we get the correct look that we are going to see that Friday night. He is just as important as anybody else. So none of them are allowed to not succeed.”
The boy didn’t excel, but he finished his sprint, so he succeeded, the coach explained.
“To become a successful young man in the world and in Mineral Wells, then you are going to have to play by the rules,” he said. “It’s not easy work, but there is no shortcut. There is no magic pill or any way to get around that work.”
Raffaele believes the key to improving the sports programs at Mineral Wells High School is to better promote youth sports in the city. Many kids are focusing on a single sport at an early age and sticking with it year-round, he said. Multiple-sport athletes are becoming rarer, especially at large schools, and Raffaele would like to see that change.
“We need to be more competitive in all sports,” he said.
Kids arriving at junior high or high school and having specialized in one sport, such as soccer or football, can struggle to learn new skills, such as basketball or volleyball.
“It’s not too late, but you’re behind,” Raffaele said. “If you don’t have those kids at an early age playing and developing that base skill level, it’s a little too late when you hit seventh, eighth or ninth grades to catch up to the skill level of the people we play.”
He plans to talk to city officials about bringing the various youth sports together under one umbrella and unifying the organizational process.
Hobbs shares Raffaele’s perceptions, saying youth sports “needs more support, publication, enthusiasm, all those things.”
Look at any powerhouse high school sports program, and “you can almost always tie that directly to their city’s youth program.”
Raffaele grew up in Mineral Wells and played basketball at the high school in the early 1980s. He has been coaching and teaching for 32 years, with the last five in his hometown.
Developers are revitalizing the city, including the downtown area and the Crazy Water Hotel and The Baker Hotel and Spa. Mineral Wells is beginning to blossom. Raffaele and Hobbs want to see the school and its sports programs grow right along with them.
“We work together well,” Raffaele said.
Both men say face time is crucial to students.
“The kids have to know that you care as a coach,” Raffaele said. “If they know that you truly care about them and that you are there for them and not just for yourself, they will run through a wall for you. That’s when you start competing.”
The goal of all that caring, encouraging and competing isn’t to fill a trophy case so much as to impact young lives. Lassoing them early is key, Raffaele said.
“This is what I’ve done all my life,” he said. “If you capture kids’ minds and hearts at an early age and get them hooked on athletics…and keep them more open-minded to all sports, they will get in trouble less. It becomes a mentality — ‘I want to make good grades, I want to be on that team.’ ”
