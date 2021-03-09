It’s official. Billy Mathis is leading the blue-and-gold Brock Eagles football team into the future after the school board approved his hiring on Monday.
Mathis will take over one of the most successful 3A football programs in the state. He and his wife and children are planning to move to the small community located about a dozen miles west of Weatherford, where Mathis has been head football coach since 2017 and athletic director since 2020.
“It’s a big family move for him,” Brock Athletic Director Chad Massey said. “I think he sees some of the great things — not only athletically but academically — that’s going on out here. I think it’s a professional move but also, just as importantly, a family move for him.”
Mathis, who was not available for comment for this story, is filling the vacancy left by Chad Worrell. Brock’s former head coach built up the program from scratch for seven years before departing for El Campo in January. While at Brock, Worrell guided the Eagles to four appearances at the state semifinals and won a state championship in 2015.
Mathis was one of 129 coaches from across the country to apply for the job, Massey said.
“He was obviously a standout applicant,” Massey said. “Throughout the whole process, he was topnotch.”
Massey and the school board appreciated Mathis’s background of championship-level coaching, including three state championships as a defensive coordinator at Aledo. They were impressed by Mathis’s accomplishments at Weatherford, where he took a winless team in 2017 and guided them to three straight seasons of playoff appearances.
Football knowledge is just one of Mathis’ strengths that contributed to his hiring, the athletic director said.
“As far as Xs and Os, he’s outstanding on that,” Massey said. “Even more importantly, he’s just a good human being. He is a solid man for our young people to look up to.”
In addition to football, Mathis will help coach the track team and have some classroom duties, Massey said.
The school lost two assistant football coaches after former Worrell departed. Mathis will be included in discussions about filling those vacancies, Massey said.
Massey wouldn’t predict any specific changes to Brock’s football program, but welcomed and expected changes to occur.
“Even if there was no change, you never want to stay the same,” he said. “You are always trying to get better and improve every day. There is going to be change. ”
Massey sees nothing surprising about an athletic director and head coach at a 6A school leaving to coach a 3A team in Brock.
“This job was the most sought-after job in the state of Texas this offseason,” Massey said. “For him to leave his position there…I think he thinks he can win championships here. I think he sees some of the great things not only athletically but academically that are going on out here. He says he’s going to try to get roots as fast as he can.”
Much of Brock’s success on the football field starts in the living rooms and backyards of the town’s residents, Massey said.
“It starts from the ground up, in our community and our families and everybody involved,” he said. “It’s important for their kids to be involved and to not just be good but be great. That’s an expectation in our community and in our schools. If we’re going to do something, we’re going to be great at it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.