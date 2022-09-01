The Brock Eagles looked to bounce back against WF Hirschi following a season-opening loss the week prior, taking it down to the wire Thursday.
With less than a minute left in the game, the Brock Eagles tied the game at 30 with Reid Watkins's second touchdown Thursday night, which stayed the same at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime.
The Eagles couldn't convert their fourth down attempt in OT and lost 37-30 to the third ranked team in 4A in the state of Texas as Huskies star running back Amarion Peterson scored what became the game-winning touchdown.
A week after being shut out in the second half, the Eagles scoring offense woke up and took it to the Huskies.
The rushing attack was on point Thursday as the Eagles ran for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in the overtime loss.
Watkins opened the scoring for the game as he got a 6-yard run into the end zone to put Brock up 7-0. QB Tyler Moody broke a 7-7 tie game with a 60-yard touchdown down the Brock sideline.
Right before halftime, Brody Baker nailed a 40-yard field goal to take the lead going into the break. With that field goal, Baker has the second longest field goal in program history. That field goal ranks behind Clay Marr, who hit a 43-yard field goal against Denver City in the second round of the 2015 playoffs.
After halftime, Hirschi received the opening kickoff and drove down the field in seven plays. The drive was capped with a tough run by Peterson to take their first lead of the game, and after a successful two-point conversion, the huskies got up 22-17.
Hirschi turned the game around in the third quarter as they outscored the Eagles 16-6 thanks to two touchdowns and two two-point conversions.
Brock Reicher had a big night on defense for the Eagles as he made several key stops, especially against the Huskies' star Peterson.
The Eagles look to pick up their first win of the season as they travel to take on Wimberly.
