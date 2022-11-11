GRAHAM — The Brock defense set the tone early against Iowa Park Friday night as the Eagles demolished the Hawks 48-0 to move on to the area round and face Muleshoe.
The Eagles out gained the Hawks in total yardage, 412 to 107.
"Hats off to Iowa Park," Brock Head Football Coach Billy Mathis said. "They are a great team, they had some injuries occur that set them back, but they are a good team that battled their butts off. I am proud of our guys. We came out and executed well, made a few minor mistakes, but we came out and got the first round taken care of."
The Brock defense managed to force multiple punts before the Hawks could gain their first first down of the game.
After the first punt from Iowa Park, the Eagles had a short field to work with and finished the drive off with a Jhett Jones touchdown from Tyler Moody to go up 7-0.
After Cam Harris broke up the Iowa Park play on fourth down, Brett Tutter took the ball 49-yards up the middle for an easy score to extend the Brock lead 14-0.
The Eagle defense continued to swarm to the ball and stop the Hawk offense.
Reid Watkins added to the Eagle lead with a 37-yard run up the right side to give Brock a 21-0 advantage near the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter became a defensive frame for both programs as Iowa park held Brock to one touchdown late in the quarter.
"The defense works their tails off," Mathis said. "They have a lot of pride. That is our goal every week on defense, to pitch a shutout. If they can't score, then they can't win. Our defense is a group of guys who play for each other on the field, and when you do that, you have a chance to pitch a shutout."
The only Eagle touchdown came as a pass from Moody to Jones for the second time during the game to go up 28-0 as they headed into halftime.
Brock started the second half with a return on the kickoff into Hawk territory to the 45-yard line.
Moody connected with Carson Finney two plays later to put the Eagles up 34-0 after a bad snap led to an unsuccessful 2-point conversion.
The Eagle defense kept the Hawk offense in check in the second half as they didn't allow Iowa Park to have any free roam of the field.
After another Hawk three and out, Watkins ran the ball three times which cultivated in a 30-yard run up the middle to extend the lead to 41-0.
The final Eagle touchdown of the game came from Colt Matlock, who ran the ball up the middle 35-yards untouched to put Brock ahead 48-0.
