The Brock Eagles received several All-District accolades following a deep postseason run.
Junior Sawyer Strosnider was named Defensive Player of the Year and sophomore Austin Lavender took home Newcomer of the Year.
Three Eagles were named to the First Team, including Zach Lewis, Brayden Carter-Ditto and Colt Matlock.
Braden Pitchford was recognized as Second Team, All-District and Braden Nicewonger and Cason Meeks received Honorable Mention.
Nicewonger, Gevon Randall, Lewis, Pitchford, Lavender and Strosnider were also named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District team.
