The third day of football practice Wednesday went about “as good as a third day can go” for Brock Head Coach Billy Mathis and the Eagles.
While the heat plays a big part in practice, the players still gave it their all and were excited to put some pads on.
"We are getting acclimated to the heat, everyone is excited, and we are being pretty sharp and smooth,” Mathis said. “We still have a lot to work on and a lot to improve on. Their attitude and effort were great today.”
Starting year two in the system has been easier for the upperclassman, while incoming freshmen have taken this system in stride.
“There have been a lot of improvements, especially with the freshman class," Mathis said. "The older guys have been doing what we have been doing for over a year now, so the learning curve wasn’t as much. We are ahead of where we were this time last year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.