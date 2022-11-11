WEATHERFORD - Eight Weatherford High School athletes had their dreams of playing in college come to fruition on Wednesday as they signed their Letters of Intent for their respective universities.
Kannon Kemp and Carter Norris from the Roo baseball program signed to play for Oklahoma and Colorado St Pueblo, respectively.
"This is a surreal deal," Kemp said. "It is an honor to go to a big school like Oklahoma, and I am excited about it. The pitching coach's reputation with pitchers is as good as it comes for getting up to the next level."
For Norris, the moment he put pen to paper, the pressure was lifted.
"Signing feels like a weight lifted off my shoulders," he said. "I have a lot of gratitude for how much work I put in, and big thanks to my parents and coaches for helping me get to this point."
The feeling around their environment can make or break an athlete's decision.
"The friendliness of the coaches, how interactive the players were, and the environment up there made me believe I would be a good fit there," Norris said.
High school coaches want what's best for their players and are proud when their hard work pays off.
"It is always a good thing to have some guys sign at the early signing day," Roo Baseball Head Coach Jason Lee said. "I am happy for the boys. They are both hard workers and the epitome of what we want from our program. They are also great young men in the classroom as straight-A students ranked high in their graduating class."
Kate Hansen of the Lady Roos volleyball program signed to play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, while her teammates Evelyn Benson and Riess Griffith signed to play for Weatherford College and West Texas A&M.
Even with injuries, seeing the work pay off is rewarding to players.
"It feels amazing," Hansen said. "With everything I went through with my shoulder, then with my ankle and messing my hand up, it feels like everything I have ever worked for is finally here."
A college coach who shows interest and follows up often with the high school athletes will stand out more with them.
"The coaches were involved, and during the beginning of the recruitment process, the coaches kept talking to you," Hansen said. "Well, in the time I have been committed, the coaches stay in touch, ask how my season is going, and give me updates on the team. That stands out to me the most."
When high school athletes finally get to sign their Letters of Intent to play sports in college, it can be an emotional moment.
"There are a lot of emotions today," Griffith said. "I don't know how to feel about it at the moment, but I am excited, and it means a lot to me to see my family, my teammates, my club coach, and my other school coach here."
Being able to stay close to home can be crucial when deciding where to play college sports.
"It feels great, like a weight off my shoulders," Benson said. "I picked Weatherford College because I wanted to stay close to my family, and the program felt like a good fit."
Even new coaches for programs are excited to see their players sign for college regardless of the years they have had with them.
"I think having your players sign is a great thing to happen," first-year Lady Roo Volleyball Head Coach Karli Morrison said. "Their hard work and level of commitment through the years has paid off."
Hanna Bartels signed on to play softball for Weatherford College, while her teammate Landry Fonseca decided to continue her career at Northeast Texas Community College.
While the excitement takes center stage for the athletes, they remember who helped them along the way.
"I am excited about the next chapter," Bartels said. "It has been a long haul of work, I am thankful for where I am, and I can't thank God or my family enough."
Having a long-standing relationship with a college coaching staff makes these decisions easy.
"I wanted to stay close," Bartels said. "I had known the coaching staff at Weatherford College since I can remember going to their games when I was 7. I have hitting lessons with Coach Flanagan, so I am super close with them, and it became an easy decision about where to sign."
The size of the school can play a part in an athlete's decisions, as some like giant schools and some like smaller schools.
"I am excited," Fonseca said. " I look forward to my future and to having a great team to become a part of next year. I liked that it is a smaller school and the coaches are great."
For coaches to see their players sign with a college, it becomes a reward for them as they see their players gain success.
"It is a reward for all their hard work," Lady Roo Softball Head Coach Jeff Lemons said. "I have watched them for now, going on four years, and these kids turn into your family. For me to see these girls get rewarded for their hard work and to know that they will use softball as a tool to have a career in the future is a reward for a coach."
The final signee for the Roos was Emilee Slovak, who signed with the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma to continue her golfing career.
"I worked hard to be where I am now," Slovak said. "This is something I have been waiting on, and I am excited. When I walked on campus, I felt at home, and everyone was welcoming, as was the environment on campus."
Some athletes show continued dedication throughout their athletic careers, and coaches pick up on those signals.
"Emilee has been our No. 1 golfer for the Roos for most of her four years," Head Golf Coach Brice Crippen said. "I am confident that Emilee would provide the same high level of commitment and dedication that I and many others in our community have grown accustomed to seeing."
