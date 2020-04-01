Willow Park Trinity Christian Academy’s varsity girls’ basketball team saw eight of its own take home all-district honors (TAPPS District 2-4A) for their play in 2019-20, with the squad coming away with one first-team selection, three second-team selections and four honorable mentions.
TCA junior point guard Stefani Gabaldon spearheaded the team’s all-district haul, earning its lone first-team honor.
Second-team selections for the Lady Eagles included junior point guard Emma Chrane, freshman Maverick Gonzales and junior point guard Lauren Young.
Honorable mentions for TCA included sophomore power forward Paige Bull, freshman Margaret Cowley, junior center Marlie Daniels and senior Libby Gear.
