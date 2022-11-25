VERNON — Just looking at the first half of Friday's regional semifinals, Brock's football season seemed to be over. The Eagles proved that looks can be deceiving.
Brock overcame some key turnovers that allowed Bushland three scores in the first quarter, overpowering the Falcons on their way to a 51-27 win.
Down 20-7 to start the second quarter, the Brock defense stepped up on third down, with Cam Harris and Hunter Fay combing for a sack on Bushland's quarterback to force a punt. The Falcons faked it, however, converting on a surprise fourth down pass, but Brock kept them out of the end zone.
The Eagles began their drive, but a hit on Tyler Moody led to a fumble on the Bushland 36-yard-line, and the Falcons scored again to make it 27-7 with seven minutes in the second.
Five minutes later, the Eagles' offense revved up, with Moody finding Reid Watkins on a 32-yard bomb, setting up first down on the Bushland 37. Moody found Watkins again for another handful of yards, as the clock ticked down under two minutes.
Two plays later, Moody lasered a pass to Jhett Jones, who was ruled out of bounds, preventing a touchdown pass. The Eagles caught a break when the Falcons committed an offsides penalty, giving Brock an automatic first down from fourth-and-four.
The Eagles wouldn't find the end zone, but still got points out of the drive when Brody Baker nailed a 31-yard field goal to make it 27-10 at halftime.
The second half started out rough with a penalty to back the Eagles up on their first possession, but they shook it off, getting big yards on a pass from Moody to Jones which set up a massive 45-yard touchdown run by Brett Tutter. Baker's kick after made it a 10-point game.
The momentum shifted in a hurry, as the Eagles recovered a pooch kick on the ensuing play, getting possession on the Bushland 23-yard-line. The Eagles chipped off some yardage, and paved the way for Baker to connect on a 34-yard field goal at the 9:30 mark, making it a one-score game, 27-20.
Brock forced a three-and-out, but Bushland returned the favor, with the Falcons setting up at the Falcon 44-yard-line after Moody's punt.
Bushland went for it on fourth-and-four near midfield, but the Eagles forced a stop after a receiver was pushed out of bounds on what looked to be a conversion.
Seconds later, Moody had back-to-back completions to Jones and Zach Brewster to move the ball and the chains. A Bushland penalty set up first-and-five, and the Eagles let Hawkins do the rest with his legs, grinding his way down field where he would eventually find the end zone from six yards out. Baker's kick after tied it up at 27 with 1:15 left to play in the quarter.
The Eagles had perhaps their biggest defensive stand of the afternoon, getting possession back, and Brock needed just 11 seconds to get its first lead of the half after Moody found Finney for a 70-yard exclamation point with 10 seconds left in the third, 34-27.
From then on, it was just insurance, as Baker hit another field goal, this time from 35 yards out, to make the lead 10.
Moments later, the Eagles defense came up with a huge interception by Finney, who netted three the prior week, and Brock set up shop at the 6-yard-line of the Falcons with four minutes left after a Bushland personal foul. It set Watkins' easy coast into the end zone to make it 44-27 after Baker's kick.
The Eagles will face Whitesboro next week, with time and location to be determined.
