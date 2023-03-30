The Weatherford College baseball team, ranked No. 17 in the nation, slugged its way to a sweep at Vernon College Wednesday, winning 18-1 and 19-4.
WC is now alone in first place in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference at 8-2 in league play, 25-7 overall.
The Coyotes hit four home runs in the first game, two of them from sophomore Robin Villeneuve. The Canadian went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and five RBI. Kanon Sundgren was also 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI. Eddie Calzoncit was 2-for-4, a home run and three RBI.
Robert Fortenberry struck out seven in five innings, allowing four hits and one run.
Game two continued the onslaught, as WC put up six runs in the fourth inning and nine runs in the sixth.
Jack Arthur was 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI. Dayton Tockey walked three times and scored twice. Jack Clark was 2-for-5 with three RBI.
The Coyotes have won five games in a row and seven of their last eight.
