The first week of high school football playoffs begins Thursday, with several teams representing from Parker and Palo Pinto counties.

Here's a list of upcoming games for the week:

Thursday

Aledo vs Killeen Shoemaker, 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium

Millsap vs Callisburg, 7 p.m.  at Birdville FAAC

Friday

Brock vs Iowa Park, 7:30 p.m. at Graham

Santo vs Seymour, 7 p.m. at Clyde

Gordon vs Saint Jo, 7 p.m. at Peaster

Community Christian vs Haslet Heritage Christian, 7 p.m. at Bryson

Springtown vs Randall, 6 p.m. at Snyder

