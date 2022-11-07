The first week of high school football playoffs begins Thursday, with several teams representing from Parker and Palo Pinto counties.
Here's a list of upcoming games for the week:
Thursday
Aledo vs Killeen Shoemaker, 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium
Millsap vs Callisburg, 7 p.m. at Birdville FAAC
Friday
Brock vs Iowa Park, 7:30 p.m. at Graham
Santo vs Seymour, 7 p.m. at Clyde
Gordon vs Saint Jo, 7 p.m. at Peaster
Community Christian vs Haslet Heritage Christian, 7 p.m. at Bryson
Springtown vs Randall, 6 p.m. at Snyder
