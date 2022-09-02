Football.TIF

Millsap 7 vs Henrietta 42

Peaster 44, vs Castleberry 0

Perrin 6, Bluff Dale 52

Springtown 35, Graham 13

Aledo 14, Denton Guyer 44

Gordon 52, Ranger 6

Santo 20, Goldthwaite 7

TCA 21, Waco Reicher 13

Weatherford Christian 76, New Braunfels Christian Academy 21

Weatherford 41 vs JJ Pearce 31

Azle Christian vs HCA Haslet, N/A 

Community Christian 31,  Thesa JV 12

Strawn 52, Dallas Lutheran 50

Thursday:

Brock 30, WF Hirschi 37 (OT) 

Mineral Wells 55, Western Hills 40

