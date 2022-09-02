Millsap 7 vs Henrietta 42
Peaster 44, vs Castleberry 0
Perrin 6, Bluff Dale 52
Springtown 35, Graham 13
Aledo 14, Denton Guyer 44
Gordon 52, Ranger 6
Santo 20, Goldthwaite 7
TCA 21, Waco Reicher 13
Weatherford Christian 76, New Braunfels Christian Academy 21
Weatherford 41 vs JJ Pearce 31
Azle Christian vs HCA Haslet, N/A
Community Christian 31, Thesa JV 12
Strawn 52, Dallas Lutheran 50
Thursday:
Brock 30, WF Hirschi 37 (OT)
Mineral Wells 55, Western Hills 40
