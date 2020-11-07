Weatherford 49, Paschal 14
The Kangaroos took control from the get-go, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and racking up five more TDs before the final buzzer. The victory keeps the (3-3) Roos in the thick of the playoff race in 6A Region I District 3.
Paschal was expected to put up a tough fight coming off a big win against Chisholm Trail the week before. The Roos, however, had enjoyed a bye week and worked on fundamentals — blocking and tackling, Head Coach Billy Mathis said.
The drills paid off, and the Roos are alone in third place behind Trinity and Haltom, and both teams remain ahead on the Roos’ schedule.
Destiny, meet the Roos.
Brock 66, Pilot Point 21
The unstoppable Eagles hit the home field against a sturdy Pilot Point Bearcats team to vie for the 3A-1 District 4 championship. The Bearcats offense featured rangy senior wideout Jay Cox and tall, speedy junior running back Ish Harris, who has rushed for more than 1,300 yards, averaged seven yards a carry and scored 13 touchdowns this season.
Brock kicked off to start the game, and Pilot Point’s offense sputtered, going three and out and punting. One play later, the Bearcat defenders were grasping at air as Brock running back Cash “Money” Jones broke free for a 64-yard touchdown.
Brock’s offense continued scoring each time it took the field, notching five touchdowns and a field goal in the first half.
Brock’s defense was off its game early. Typically a brick wall, the Eagles D relinquished three Bearcat TDs in the first half — two in the air and one on the ground.
In the second half, the Eagles offense continued to roll even with the substitutes playing much of the time. Brock totaled 665 yards and averaged 12 yards a play. Quarterback Jaxon Gleaton threw for 109 yards and a TD. Tyler Moody threw one pass — a 51-yard TD to Kutter Wilson.
The always impressive Jones averaged 15 yards a carry and totaled 238 yards with two scores on the ground and another in the air. Chris Palfreeman ran for three touchdowns, and Wilson and Miles Semas ran for one apiece.
The defense returned to its stubborn self in the second half, preventing Pilot Point from finding the end zone. Dillon Mueller and Luke Dillingham led the team in tackles, and Carson Carter and Brett Drillette recorded sacks. Other defenders making tackles were Semas, Blake Hill, Chase Webster, Nace Washington, Diego Hernandez, Josh Gleaton, Zach Brewster, Tyler Moody, Eli Potts and Zack Butler.
Kicker Tatum Saathoff was good on all nine extra point attempts and made one of two field goal tries.
After the game, Brock Head Coach Chad Worrell said he was proud of his team, the newly crowned district champs. His team went 10-0 in the regular season and will head into next week’s bi-district playoff contest with confidence and momentum.
“The offense rolled the whole game — 600-and-plenty [yards],” Worrell said. “We didn’t play very good defense the first half. Part of that was because of the team we were playing.”
The Eagles defense shut down Harris pretty well but struggled to contain Cox, who caught TD passes in the first and second quarters.
“We struggled doing some fundamental things,” Worrell said. “Our defense was on the field a lot because our offense was scoring so quickly. I was proud of the way the defense responded in the second half. They shut them out and didn’t give up many yards.”
Mineral Wells 28, Brideport 25
The Rams and Bulls were both winless in district play before they matched up on Friday night to see who would go 1-3 and continue breathing and who would fall to 0-4 and limp to the end of the regular season.
Mineral Wells rose to the challenge in an impressive display of fortitude.
The game was tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, 22-22 at the start of the fourth and 25-25 at the end. The Rams outscored the Bulls when it mattered most — in overtime.
Head Coach Gerald Perry has pushed his team through a bizarre year of COVID-19 quarantines, schedule blowups, last-minute games against unfamiliar foes, a rash of injuries and other mishaps.
Millsap 35, Jacksboro 26
Millsap scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to come back and defeat Jacksboro. Basey Mitchell rushed for 205 yards, and Wesley Rogers punched in three touchdowns on the ground. Waylon Dunn ran for another. Quarterback Lawson Nairn threw for 170 yards and hit receiver Nathan Sykes for a TD. Sykes topped 100 yards in the air. Garyn Roe was a standout on defense.
Millsap is battling for the second seed in the 3A-2 District 5 playoff race, and beating Jacksboro was crucial.
Perrin-Whitt 0, Saint Jo 64
The Pirates hoped to win the last game of the regular season and maybe find a way into playoffs. Instead, they fell to the district leader, a highly ranked Saint Jo.
The loss put the Pirates at 4-6 and in fourth place.
Weatherford Christian 23, Temple Christian 21
The Lions were in third place behind Temple Christian before the game started. Afterward, their roles had reversed.
Second place, meet the Weatherford Christian Lions!
With one regular season game remaining against the last place Calvary Christian, the Lions are poised to hit the playoffs in strong fashion with the leadership of quarterback Bryson Smith.
Strawn 90, Gordon 40
Trinity Christian to play Covenant Christian today
Aledo vs Mansfield Timberview rescheduled due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines on the Bearcats
Springtown awaiting playoff opponent
