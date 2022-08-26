Weatherford 38 — Keller Central 14
Mineral Wells 53 — Castleberry 13
Brock 7 — Pleasant Grove 28
Peaster 15 — Tolar 29
Perrin 37— Goldburg 27
Springtown 7 — Alvarado 41
Aledo 17 — Parish Episcopal 24
Gordon 49 — Throckmorton 0
Santo 49 — Electra 0
Trinity Christian 21 — Temple Christian 28
Weatherford Christian 42 — Valley Mills 26
Azle Christian 45 — Bryson 0
Millsap 40 — Hamilton 0
Community Christian vs. May — still in progress
Strawn vs. Knox City — 08/27
