Friday night football scores

Weatherford 38 — Keller Central 14

Mineral Wells 53 — Castleberry 13 

Brock 7 — Pleasant Grove 28 

Peaster 15 — Tolar 29 

Perrin 37— Goldburg 27 

Springtown 7 — Alvarado 41 

Aledo 17 — Parish Episcopal 24

Gordon 49 — Throckmorton 0

Santo 49 — Electra 0

Trinity Christian 21 — Temple Christian 28

Weatherford Christian 42 — Valley Mills 26

Azle Christian 45 — Bryson 0

Millsap 40 — Hamilton 0 

Community Christian vs. May — still in progress 

Strawn vs. Knox City — 08/27

 

