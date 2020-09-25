Football Scores STAFF REPORTS Sep 25, 2020 8 hrs ago Brock 79, Bowie 0Springtown 24, Midlothian Heritage 17Peaster 30, Pilot Point 53 Millsap 52, Santo 0Perrin-Whitt 66, Throckmorton 96Strawb 22, Westbrook 77 Tags Bowie Santo Millsap Brock Zoology Football Score Pilot Christian Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries CRUM, Wilmer Jul 15, 1928 - Sep 25, 2020 Johnson, Aaron Welch, Rose MITCHELL, SR., Rev. Harold Apr 10, 1938 - Sep 22, 2020 O'QUINN, Yvonne Mar 23, 1925 - Sep 20, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMWHS starting remote learning Tuesday after COVID spikeMotorcyclist killed in Sunday night wreck on 281Parker County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of buildingMineral Wells man arrested after pointing gun at woman, shooting groundWillow Park city councilwoman resigns to pursue new opportunitySenate District 30 candidates address top issues facing TexasFriday Night Forecast: Weatherford, Aledo prep for faceoff at Globe Life ParkWeatherford council requests more county support utilizing sales tax revenueAISD officials speak out against charter school approvalsConcerns raised against Poolville candidate; Jennings: 'I've never hid from anything' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
